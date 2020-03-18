OKB (OKB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $225.52 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. OKB has a market capitalization of $218.40 million and approximately $225.52 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can now be purchased for $3.64 or 0.00068875 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.94 or 0.04067157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039462 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003961 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

