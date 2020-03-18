OKCash Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. OKCash has a market cap of $1.56 million and $2,823.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033746 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00107348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,350.02 or 1.01096938 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00073594 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000704 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,058,383 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

