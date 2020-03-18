Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will report sales of $254.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $223.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

