Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE OHI opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

