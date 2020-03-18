Omni (OMNI) Trading Down 41.6% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. Omni has a market cap of $573,743.61 and $79.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00019352 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00646990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009331 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,876 coins and its circulating supply is 562,560 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

