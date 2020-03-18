Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of OMC traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.02. 227,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,565. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.