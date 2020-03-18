On.Live Hits Market Cap of $147,916.27 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. On.Live has a market cap of $147,916.27 and approximately $340.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, On.Live has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. One On.Live token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

On.Live Profile

On.Live is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The official website for On.Live is on.live.

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

