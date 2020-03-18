ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.18% of ON Semiconductor worth $118,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,782.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,914 shares of company stock worth $4,992,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

