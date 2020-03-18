Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Oncimmune (LON:ONC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ONC traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 50.50 ($0.66). 110,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.78. Oncimmune has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32.

In other Oncimmune news, insider Geoffrey Neil Hamilton-Fairley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total transaction of £17,500 ($23,020.26).

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

