OneRoot Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00056083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00068296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.96 or 0.04088210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018888 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.