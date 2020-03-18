Onix (ONX) Price Tops $0.0001

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Onix has traded down 49.4% against the dollar. One Onix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Onix has a total market cap of $10,965.16 and $26.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007091 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Onix

Onix (CRYPTO:ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

