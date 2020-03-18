Open Platform (OPEN) One Day Volume Hits $903.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $450,302.69 and $903.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.02252979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00195470 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00035981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

