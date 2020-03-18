Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.71.

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Pi Financial raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

OTEX stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.83. 44,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,239. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Text has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,268,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 937,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,793,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Text by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

