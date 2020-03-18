Open Trading Network Achieves Market Cap of $8,049.95 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $8,049.95 and approximately $111.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.02196447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00192688 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035661 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network launched on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

