Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,141,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 108,633 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $113,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.95.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. 29,267,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,216,583. The firm has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

