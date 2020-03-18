Orbs (ORBS) Price Tops $0.0088

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. Orbs has a total market cap of $18.08 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.02231378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00193631 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,050,295,902 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

