Orchid (OXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $959,075.00

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $959,075.00 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00055474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00066379 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.91 or 0.03889322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039351 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018602 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

