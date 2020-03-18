O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.51% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $168,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $4,753,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $3,089,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $327.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.44. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $298.53 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

