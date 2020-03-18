Origin Protocol Price Down 43.7% Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00003806 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and $41.88 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00056083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00068296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.96 or 0.04088210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018888 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,569,600 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

