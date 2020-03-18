OST Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One OST token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Upbit, OKEx and IDCM. During the last week, OST has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $167,544.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.02230771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00192947 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035571 BTC.

OST Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,003,525 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Upbit, IDCM, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.