Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III Acquires 30,000 Shares

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $95,100.00.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. Overstock.com Inc has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 63.28%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 229,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.