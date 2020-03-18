Owens Corning’s (OC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.65.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $2,097,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.