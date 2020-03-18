Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $2.18 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 162.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from to in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.18.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

