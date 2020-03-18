Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.24% of Kforce worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $508.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,603 shares of company stock worth $2,059,808 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

