Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 336.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

REXR opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $34.49 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $353,107.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,351.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

