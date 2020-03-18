Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,917 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Scholastic worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 87.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Scholastic Corp has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $901.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.29. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.