Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Wednesday.

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

LON OXB opened at GBX 380 ($5.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. Oxford BioMedica has a 52-week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 610.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 599.89. The firm has a market cap of $307.55 million and a P/E ratio of -32.76.

In related news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £2,671.80 ($3,514.60). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,298 shares of company stock worth $801,885.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.