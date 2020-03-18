PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

PCAR stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,130,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

