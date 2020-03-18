PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,998 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises approximately 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.39% of PACCAR worth $106,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.75. 3,327,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

