Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.31)-(0.25) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $208-213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.35 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.31–0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a positive rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.93.

NYSE PD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,983. Pagerduty has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $1,306,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,687,819 shares in the company, valued at $91,457,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,683 shares of company stock worth $1,356,588.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

