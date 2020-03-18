Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.09)-(0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $48-49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.68 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.31–0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PD. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Shares of Pagerduty stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,983. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. Pagerduty has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $1,306,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,687,819 shares in the company, valued at $91,457,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,683 shares of company stock worth $1,356,588 over the last 90 days.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

