Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,191 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 5.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.45% of Palo Alto Networks worth $103,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $248.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.06.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $8.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,417. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -73.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.12 and its 200 day moving average is $222.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.