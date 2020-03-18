Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.01.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $27.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,831,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAAS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. 442,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.