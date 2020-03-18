Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Position Increased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 223.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $27.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.39.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

