Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 40,581 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 6,281.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,581 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Esquire Financial worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESQ. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESQ opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $115.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

