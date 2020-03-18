Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,576,444 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Evercore ISI lowered Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.