Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 302.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,642 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Chimerix worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 47,738 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 847,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 273,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chimerix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 148,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Sherman acquired 72,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $105,842.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 156,295 shares of company stock valued at $225,793 and sold 42,035 shares valued at $85,089. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Chimerix Inc has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 35.56% and a negative net margin of 899.68%. Research analysts expect that Chimerix Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

