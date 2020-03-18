Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.47.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.40 million. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLNE. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,913.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,743 shares of company stock worth $51,089. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

