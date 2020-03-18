Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,455 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Rosetta Stone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RST. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RST. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rosetta Stone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of RST opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. Rosetta Stone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $269.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.11.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

