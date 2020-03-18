Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,616 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after acquiring an additional 303,938 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $122,327,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 693,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

