Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 74,671 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,671 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in TriNet Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of TNET stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.75.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNET. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other news, Director L.P. Agi-T purchased 144,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,738,035.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 49,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $2,766,554.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,201.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and have sold 146,534 shares worth $8,322,441. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.