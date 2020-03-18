Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 80,990 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,990 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in FOX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in FOX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

FOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

