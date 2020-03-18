Pandacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $389,442.50 and approximately $11.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

