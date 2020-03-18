Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $56,408.95

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Parachute has a total market cap of $56,408.95 and $4,714.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 105.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,919,075 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

