Paragon (PRG) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Paragon has a total market cap of $170,214.30 and $12.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last week, Paragon has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.02230771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00192947 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035571 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,196 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.