ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Cap Reaches $53,162.86

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00003184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $53,162.86 and $23.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00645757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009087 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

