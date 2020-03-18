Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $130.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 448,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 208,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 68,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

