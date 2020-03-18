Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,025 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 1.2% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.33% of Parker-Hannifin worth $87,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $123.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

