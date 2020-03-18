Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,436 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.96% of Parsley Energy worth $57,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after buying an additional 2,863,746 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PE stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. 169,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,702,201. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

