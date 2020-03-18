Particl (PART) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,418.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $6,418.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00006087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001411 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,568,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,959,860 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

